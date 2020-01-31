Analysts Anticipate Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report sales of $104.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $105.46 million. Trupanion posted sales of $82.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $383.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $383.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $464.76 million, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $471.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,617. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 135,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -354.67 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com