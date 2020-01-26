Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.66. 2,015,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,786. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

