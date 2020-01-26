Analysts Anticipate United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. United Technologies reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Technologies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.19. 3,699,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.18. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

