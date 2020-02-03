Analysts Anticipate Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Vericel posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,895. Vericel has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $733.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vericel by 68.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at $1,594,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 280,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

