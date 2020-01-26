Analysts Anticipate Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings. Verisign posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Verisign stock opened at $212.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.01. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $163.75 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.78.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 1,062.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Verisign by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Verisign by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Verisign by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com