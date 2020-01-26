Analysts Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. VF reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54. VF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

