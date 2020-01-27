Analysts Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ViaSat reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other ViaSat news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ViaSat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ViaSat by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ViaSat by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $97.31.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

