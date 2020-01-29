Analysts Anticipate VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) to Post ($0.07) Earnings Per Share

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VirTra Systems an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

VTSI stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. VirTra Systems has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 million, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VirTra Systems (VTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com