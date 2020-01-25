Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 406,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,866. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $129.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,503,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

