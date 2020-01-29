Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post $0.41 EPS

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 8,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.30. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

