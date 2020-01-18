Analysts Expect Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) will report $33.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. Adesto Technologies reported sales of $28.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $123.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.21 million, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adesto Technologies.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%.

IOTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 350,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,152. The company has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.14. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other Adesto Technologies news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Also, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

