Analysts Expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to announce sales of $227.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.81 million and the lowest is $217.92 million. Aircastle posted sales of $292.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year sales of $891.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $876.99 million to $909.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $934.68 million, with estimates ranging from $893.80 million to $997.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE AYR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,975. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYR. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Aircastle by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 989,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aircastle by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aircastle by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 715,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 377,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

