Analysts Expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Announce ($0.50) Earnings Per Share

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $132.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allakos an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Allakos by 33.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after acquiring an additional 776,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,900,000 after buying an additional 152,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,188,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allakos by 141.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after buying an additional 449,407 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 314,284 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. Allakos has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of -1.15.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

