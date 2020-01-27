Analysts Expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Allegion reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Allegion stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Allegion has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $130.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $2,068,902.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,194. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

