Analysts Expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $130.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.30 million. Alteryx posted sales of $60.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $391.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $514.57 million, with estimates ranging from $491.16 million to $534.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

AYX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.07. 1,114,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $147.79.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $420,224.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,895 shares of company stock worth $16,633,384. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,403,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

