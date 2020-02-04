Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.04. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

