Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Announce $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.62. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of ABG opened at $99.74 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com