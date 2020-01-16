Analysts Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Announce ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of BAK opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com