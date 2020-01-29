Analysts Expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Barings BDC also reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities began coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.98 million, a PE ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Finke bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 12.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 2.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Barings BDC by 150.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Barings BDC by 45.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

