Analysts Expect Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) to Post ($1.39) EPS

Shares of Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $0.72 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Basic Energy Services an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

BASX opened at $0.27 on Friday. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

