Analysts Expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to report $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $2.87. Becton Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.83. 1,049,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,155. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $279.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

