Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLPH stock remained flat at $$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 63,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,759. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

