Analysts Expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Briggs & Stratton reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $250.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.50%.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

