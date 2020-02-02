Analysts Expect Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) to Post ($0.83) EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cabaletta Bio an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CABA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CABA stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

