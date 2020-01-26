Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $0.88 EPS

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.73. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. ValuEngine downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,295,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.60. 289,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

