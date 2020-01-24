Analysts Expect CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.39. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

