Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $472.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.40 million and the lowest is $464.30 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $461.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. 49,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.03. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $40.21.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

