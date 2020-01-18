Analysts Expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Chegg reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $204,835.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,646 shares in the company, valued at $9,404,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $927,319.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,692,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,015 shares of company stock worth $28,538,229. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Chegg by 147.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

CHGG stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 2,066,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,557. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

