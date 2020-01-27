Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIR opened at $44.33 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

