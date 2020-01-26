Analysts Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01.

CNST has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 187,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $7,200,223.68. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 400,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,474 shares of company stock worth $10,765,939. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 180,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 6.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com