Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $572.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $568.30 million. Copart posted sales of $484.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Copart by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com