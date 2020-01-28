Analysts Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.5% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.98% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 1,205,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

