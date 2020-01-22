Analysts Expect Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Evergy posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Evergy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. 7,840,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com