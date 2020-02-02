Analysts Expect Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Finjan’s earnings. Finjan posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Finjan will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Finjan.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Finjan stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Finjan has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNJN. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Finjan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Finjan by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Finjan by 101.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Finjan by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Finjan by 15.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com