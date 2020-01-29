Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,106. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in First Republic Bank by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,471,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

