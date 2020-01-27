Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Fiverr International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

