Analysts Expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. German American Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million.

GABC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $936.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

