Analysts Expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $120.60 on Monday. Globant has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

