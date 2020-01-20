Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.04). Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $525.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 1.40. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

