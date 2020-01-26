Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Green Dot by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 44,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,093,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,574. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

