Analysts Expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $135.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.70 million. GreenSky reported sales of $109.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $533.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $537.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $618.79 million, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $629.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 341,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,922. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

