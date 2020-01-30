Analysts Expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $0.37 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 2.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $45.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Helios Technologies an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $44.18 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.65%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,921 shares of company stock worth $2,328,128. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

