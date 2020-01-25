Analysts Expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will report sales of $68.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.28 million and the lowest is $67.05 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $56.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $266.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.34 million to $267.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.31 million, with estimates ranging from $281.49 million to $302.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,388,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,636 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. 382,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

