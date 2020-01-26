Analysts Expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. 9,593,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

