Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Post Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings of $4.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $19.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.47. 227,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,219. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $196.26 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

