Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.59. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 974,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

