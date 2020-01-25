Analysts Expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Independence Contract Drilling posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 299,723 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

