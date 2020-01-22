Analysts Expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Infosys posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Infosys by 44.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 56.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Infosys has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

