Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 36,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.45. 1,019,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,479,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com