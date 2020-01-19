Analysts Expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will post $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $11.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. J C Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of JCP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.85. 5,620,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $269.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 80.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

